a modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor

Features

Easy to Use

Micro's number one feature is being easy to install (it's just a static binary with no dependencies) and easy to use.

Highly Customizable

Use a simple json format to configure your options and rebind keys to your liking. If you need more power, you can use Lua to configure the editor further.

Colors and Highlighting

Micro supports over 75 languages and has 7 default colorschemes to choose from. Micro supports 16, 256, and truecolor themes. Syntax files and colorschemes are also very simple to make.

Plugin System

Micro supports a full-blown plugin system. Plugins are written in Lua and there is a plugin manager to automatically download and install your plugins for you.

Common Keybindings

Micro's keybindings are what you would expect from a simple-to-use editor. You can also rebind any of the bindings without problem in the bindings.json file.

Mouse Support

Micro has full support for the mouse. This means you can click and drag to select text, double click select by word, and triple click to select by line.


And much more! Check out the full list of features here as well as the built-in help system also viewable online here.

Contributing

If you find any bugs, please report them! I am also happy to accept pull requests from anyone.

You can use the GitHub issue tracker to report bugs, ask questions, or suggest new features.

For a more informal setting to discuss the editor, you can join the Gitter chat.


