Easy to Use

Micro's number one feature is being easy to install (it's just a static binary with no dependencies) and easy to use.

Highly Customizable

Use a simple json format to configure your options and rebind keys to your liking. If you need more power, you can use Lua to configure the editor further.

Colors and Highlighting

Micro supports over 75 languages and has 7 default colorschemes to choose from. Micro supports 16, 256, and truecolor themes. Syntax files and colorschemes are also very simple to make.