micro
a modern and intuitive terminal-based text editorStar
Micro's number one feature is being easy to install (it's just a static binary with no dependencies) and easy to use.
Use a simple json format to configure your options and rebind keys to your liking. If you need more power, you can use Lua to configure the editor further.
Micro supports over 75 languages and has 7 default colorschemes to choose from. Micro supports 16, 256, and truecolor themes. Syntax files and colorschemes are also very simple to make.
Micro supports a full-blown plugin system. Plugins are written in Lua and there is a plugin manager to automatically download and install your plugins for you.
Micro's keybindings are what you would expect from a simple-to-use editor. You can also rebind any of the bindings without problem in the
bindings.json file.
Micro has full support for the mouse. This means you can click and drag to select text, double click select by word, and triple click to select by line.
If you find any bugs, please report them! I am also happy to accept pull requests from anyone.
You can use the GitHub issue tracker to report bugs, ask questions, or suggest new features.
For a more informal setting to discuss the editor, you can join the Gitter chat.
"Finally a simple editor that just works, with amazing mouse support."
"I really love this. This is definitely replacing nano for me."
"Keep up the great work, you have saved me from Nano and Vim suffering!"
"Nice, readable source, with generous use of comments. I wonder if this is that 'idiomatic go' I keep hearing about."